Expert explains 

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Does rent cover the cost of supplying water to the tenants as well? Is a house owner justified in collecting extra money from the tenants since the borewell has gone dry and he is buying water from from private tankers?— P Prethi Normally, the rentals paid include electric supply and water. However, if there is no water available by the supply from municipality or the borewells are dried up and if the landowner buys water from outside, then you will have to contribute the cost of your share of the water.

My brother in-law booked a house which is supposed to be completed in 2014 as per the agreement. But the house is still not complete. After some legal proceedings, the builder has now agreed to complete within two months and insist that we make the remaining payment. He is willing to provide proof in writing or through e-mail.

We prefer to apply for compensation for the delayed delivery. Is it possible to initiate legal action seeking compensation after the house is handed over?— S Rajkumar If the builder agrees to give the written consent along with the clause that it will be without prejudice to your rights under the builder agreement, then you can still claim compensation for the delay. Otherwise, it will amount to waiver of your original rights as per the agreement.

A house I purchased in Madurai has a common wall with the adjacent house. The previous owner of my house and the neighbour are co-brothers and both of them have built the common wall by sharing the cost. In the sale deed also, it was clearly mentioned that both me and the neighbour have equal rights over the common wall. But now the neighbour has forced me to vacate the house and he is planning to demolish the wall so that he can rebuild his house. My house roof is resting on this common wall. What should I do now to save my house?

— Arumugam

You can file a civil suit in courts at Madurai against your neighbour for declaration and mandatory injunction not to demolish the common wall without your consent and that you are eligible for 50% of the ownership of the wall.