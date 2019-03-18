Home Cities Chennai

Expert explains 

My brother in-law booked a house which is supposed to be completed in 2014 as per the agreement.

Published: 18th March 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Justice K Chandru
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Does rent cover the cost of supplying water to the tenants as well? Is a house owner justified in collecting extra money from the tenants since the borewell has gone dry and he is buying water from from private tankers?— P Prethi Normally, the rentals paid include electric supply and water. However, if there is no water available by the supply from municipality or the borewells are dried up and if the landowner buys water from outside, then you will have to contribute the cost of your share of the water.

My brother in-law booked a house which is supposed to be completed in 2014 as per the agreement. But the house is still not complete. After some legal proceedings, the builder has now agreed to complete within two months and insist that we make the remaining payment. He is willing to provide proof in writing or through e-mail.

We prefer to apply for compensation for the delayed delivery. Is it possible to initiate legal action seeking compensation after the house is handed over?— S Rajkumar If the builder agrees to give the written consent along with the clause that it will be without prejudice to your rights under the builder agreement, then you can still claim compensation for the delay. Otherwise, it will amount to waiver of your original rights as per the agreement.

A house I purchased in Madurai has a common wall with the adjacent house. The previous owner of my house and the neighbour are co-brothers and both of them have built the common wall by sharing the cost. In the sale deed also, it was clearly mentioned that both me and the neighbour have equal rights over the common wall. But now the neighbour has forced me to vacate the house and he is planning to demolish the wall so that he can rebuild his house. My house roof is resting on this common wall. What should I do now to save my house?
— Arumugam
You can file a civil suit in courts at Madurai against your neighbour for declaration and mandatory injunction not to demolish the common wall without your consent and that you are eligible for 50% of the ownership of the wall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp