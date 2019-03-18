Five-year struggle led to retired IAS officer Mohanraj’s arrest, says Nizar Ahammad

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

After a struggle for five years, Nungambakkam resident M A Nizar Ahammad (49) felt vindicated on Wednesday when police arrested a retired IAS officer V Mohanraj for allegedly cheating over a hundred people by promising them jobs and to get college seats.

Ahammad came into contact with Mohanraj in 2014. His daughter had cleared Standard XII with distinction, but her dream of becoming a doctor like her parents was at risk when she missed the merit list by a whisker.

“We decided to get a seat through management quota and if we had some influence in the college it would be better. One of my close friends knew a person named Selva. Selva introduced me to Mohanraj, who was the then deputy secretary in transport department. When I first met him, he seemed like a very nice person. He said my daughter will definitely get a seat as he had influence,” Ahammad recalled.

Five years later, he believes this is how Mohanraj and his associates lured people into a scam.

“Mohanraj demanded `50 lakh to get the college seat, claiming he had to pay the college management. I borrowed money from kith and kin and handed it over to him that April. But, later, he stopped taking my phone calls. Hundreds of calls went unattended and he did not get us the seat as promised, so I went to his office directly,” said Ahammad.

A police officer, who was part of the investigating team in the case told Express that Mohanraj was under the influence of 28-year-old K Navappan from Tiruvannamalai. The officer had allegedly allowed Navappan to use his office room at the Secretariat premises to meet people and get money by promising jobs in transport department and college seats in private institutions

“They have cheated around 106 people to the tune of `5 crore,” the police officer said.

Recalling the scene at the Mohanraj’s office, Ahammad described it as feeling like a marketplace with lots of people abusing Mohanraj or begging the man at the office to give their money back.

“Realising I had been cheated I lodged a complaint with the city police commissionerate in 2015. Initially, Central Crime Branch officers said action would be taken or that they could not arrest someone who was holding such a high position in the State,” said Ahammad.

One of the police officers involved in the probe a year ago told Express that initially the case did not move forward as the then investigating officer was forced not to take action. “Officials in the department knew what was going on and deliberately did not want to look into it,” the officer said.

It was only after Ahammad petitioned the Madras High Court, that an FIR was registered based on court orders in 2015. Even then, police neither detained Mohanraj nor did they call him for an inquiry.

Police sources said Mohanraj had obtained anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, Mohanraj retired in January 2017 as deputy secretary of the transport department in January. Police claimed he had been absconding since he retired and that they managed to find and arrest him on Wednesday.

Ahammad said it was difficult for a common man in the country to get justice. From the time he approached the High Court, he received threats at his house, in court and by phone.

Mohanraj who was arrested by Endorsement Fraud and Job Racket officials of CCB is in prison now. Ahammad said the alleged ‘kingpin’ Selva, who introduced him to Mohanraj, is in Malaysia and hoped police will nab him once he reaches Tamil Nadu. “A Central government employee died of a heart attack, after selling all his property to get a government job for his son,” said Ahammad, recalling how some of the others who Mohanraj allegedly cheated suffered. Ahammad’s daughter is now a B.Tech graduate.

