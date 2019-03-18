Little Festival to showcase hidden talents in Chennai

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI : On a lazy Sunday noon, The Little Theatre studio in Nungambakkam was bustling with activity in every corner. The city-based theatre troupe had called for an audition for its upcoming programme — The Little Festival. A bunch of young and aspiring theatre artistes had assembled to showcase their skills. Unlike the conventional way of how auditions happen, the participants walked, ran and gave a high-five to each other as a part of the ice-breaking session.

“This is the 10th year of the international theatre festival for our young audience. Our motto has always been to offer high-quality theatre from different parts of the world to the audience. Troupes from Germany and Korea are expected to perform this year. We are also in talks with the Thai consulate. We are looking for a small cast of five to six people.

The panelists for selection includes Vikas Rao, the choreographer; our artistic director — Krishnakumar, a few from our troupe and I will be overseeing the performances. It’s more of a workshop,” said Rohini Rau, trustee of The Little Theatre. Following the introduction, the group played a game and the room was packed with energy and bursts of laughter. “We have an Indian twist in the form of mythology to our storyline. It will be a one hour and 15-minute show. The script is a work in progress,” said Rohini.

