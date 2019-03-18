MOP Vaishnav College for Women honours 937 graduates, hits near-perfect pass percentages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students excitedly bound on stage, shake hands with the chief guest and principal, and proudly take their certificates. As they turn to the camera with a large grin, friends and family gathered in the audience cheer for them. The students lined up on the sides of the stage, dressed in colourful saris, clap as their classmate walks off the stage.

“Education is a powerful source in bringing rapid changes to a society and is a key tool in developing a community. For the socio-economic development of the country, minorities must advance and you all have the potential to do that,” said chief guest, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot, at the 24th graduation day of MOP Vaishnav College for Women here on Saturday.

Totally, 937 undergraduate and 226 postgraduate students received their certificates this year. While five courses saw a 100 per cent pass percentage, 13 courses witnessed more than 90 per cent pass percentage and two courses saw more than 80 per cent pass percentage.

Calling for the need for education of women, he said, “Education of women will further boost the growth of the country and literate women can make the development more vibrant and constructive. It is the task of all the graduates here to help the women neglected by the society.”

Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, Secretary of the college, Lalitha Balakrishnan, Principal, MOP, and Srikumar Fomra, treasurer of the college, were present at the event.