Home Cities Chennai

Sands of hope and waves of change, because #InclusionIsCool

For Dr Rekha Ramachandran, it all started with the birth of her daughter, Babloo, three decades back. She co-founded the DSFI to help children like Babloo.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Runners Pillar Paces held a 15-km DS awareness run  Joyel K Pious

By  RK Srividya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sunday morning at Elliots Beach was loaded with surprises, hope and love for over 100 families who have children with Down Syndrome (DS). Thanks to the efforts of the Down Syndrome Federation of India (DSFI), the World Down Syndrome Day celebrations were held keeping in mind the beliefs of the organisation — ‘#InclusionIsCool’.

For Dr Rekha Ramachandran, it all started with the birth of her daughter, Babloo, three decades back. She co-founded the DSFI to help children like Babloo.

“Usually, I am very busy shuttling from dance sessions to art classes. Right from washing dishes, I help my mother do everyday chores. I start my day listening to Vishnu Sahasranamam on YouTube,” explains S Janani, a person with DS, adding that she hopes to perform Sivathandavam in Bengaluru.
Chennai is a pioneer in helping the DS community lead a better life, says professor Mohan Kameshwaran, director of Madras ENT Research Foundation. Two major issues that 80 per cent of those with DS face are ear and sleep apnea. Bionic devices are a boon for those with hearing loss. Most medical procedures are made available for free of cost by the foundation, he says.

Explaining how technology has been aiding in early detection and intervention, Dr S Suresh, director of Medi Scan and trustee of Fetal Care Research Foundation, says one in 700-800 pregnant mothers are diagnosed with DS kids. Getting Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) done is uncommon in India as it is expensive. However, with technological advancements, the testing is now available for `20,000.

Actor Sai Pallavi, a doctor herself, also extended support for the cause and requested over 500 people gathered to build a DS-friendly  environment in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
InclusionIsCool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp