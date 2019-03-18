Home Cities Chennai

Women arrested for stealing gold chains in Chennai

Two women, who allegedly stole gold chains from women travelling in share autorickshaws by diverting the attention, were arrested on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women, who allegedly stole gold chains from women travelling in share autorickshaws by diverting the attention, were arrested on Sunday. Police said that in December, 2018, Rukmani (75) of Mangadu lost her five-sovereign chain while travelling from Koyambedu to Vadapalani in a share autorickshaw.

Similarly, a six sovereign chain was stolen from Jeenath (53) of Trustpuram at Kodambakkam when she was going to CMBT on March 1. 

Based on similar complaints, a special team was formed. On Sunday early morning, police arrested Muthammal (29) and Muthumari (37) from Madurai and recovered a 11-sovereign gold chain from them.
Police said the women were part of a gang. The two were remanded to judicial custody.

