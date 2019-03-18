Home Cities Chennai

Years of excellence awarded by Rotary

The chief guest for the evening was Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank, who spoke of the importance of financial inclusion.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:51 AM

Rotation J Sridhar was the guest of honour at the event  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: I have only one request — watch a stage play at least once a month,” said veteran actor Kathadi Ramamurthy, while accepting the Lifetime Achievement award on Saturday at the Rotary Club of Chennai Towers’ Vocational Service Awards.

On a lighter vein, the actor spoke about how television serials are giving audiences new ideas on how to disrupt the peace at home, while also talking about why acting in a stage play is more challenging than other mediums.

“Ninety five per cent of India’s population earns less than Rs 5 lakh per year,” he said. “There is a huge demand for credit and while there are some avenues available, the price of credit is impossible due to abnormally high interest rates. This is why financial inclusion is necessary for society.” 
Chennai Petroleum Corporation was awarded the Excellence in CSR Award, for CSR projects such as education for the blind, vocational training, healthcare for the poor, and for their timely involvement during the Gaja cyclone. The Young Achiever Award was given to P Sanjana, who has two world records in archery, at three-and-a-half years old. Maithree, an association of parents of special children, was awarded for Excellence in Vocational Service.

The Excellence in Community Service  Award went to Sneha, an organisation set up by Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar in 1986 that has a 24-hour helpline for those feeling distressed, depressed and suicidal.

