Besant Nagar senior citizens rue water shortage, dirty tanks and pipes

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It is around 3 pm, 72-year-old Krishnamoorthy* wakes up with a jolt to the sound of honking. With much difficulty, the septuagenarian walks towards his kitchen, picks up a drum and rushes outside to fill water from the tanker lorry. He asks for help from the people nearby to carry water back home. This has become a routine for Krishnamoorthy — to sacrifice his afternoon nap and lift back-breaking weights, or go for a day or two without any water at his home.

Hundreds of senior citizens residing in Besant Nagar face the same fate. Echoing their water woes, V Chandrasekhar, wrote to City Express on the poor water supply.“It has been over three weeks since Metro Water has been supplied to Kalakshetra Colony in Besant Nagar. Sewerage lines are rarely cleaned, they stink,” said Chandrasekhar, president, Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar (SCGOBN).

Even overhead tanks, he says, are highly polluted and infested with worms and germs. “On the rare occasion that water is supplied, it is still unusable because the tanks are never cleaned. And when one of the senior citizens, who is a tenant in the area, complained, his owners asked him to vacate. We are helpless,” he said.

Another senior citizen, N Kamakshi, said most of her pension is spent on buying water cans. “I live alone and cannot lift weights. I cannot even walk properly. The only option is to buy water cans and use it for everything — from drinking to washing vessels and bathing. I have been living in Besant Nagar for 40 years and the water crisis is only getting worse,” said the 81-year-old.

When contacted, an official from the Metro Water department said there could be a pipeline issue in Kalakshetra colony and that water is being supplied at least four days a week in Besant Nagar.

*Names changed per request