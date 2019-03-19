Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Port Trust gets one-year extension to complete 7 facilities

The port has 24 berths spread over three docks - Ambedkar Dock, Jawahar Dock and Bharathi Dock.

Published: 19th March 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Containers used for export/import of products stacked at the Chennai port. (File | Reuters)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Union Environment Ministry gave one-year extension for Chennai Port Trust for development and improvement of seven facilities at the port premises, including construction of multi-level car park (5,000 cars) to facilitate auto manufacturers to park their export consignments.The Chennai Port is the second largest in the country in terms of cargo handled. This gateway port for all cargo has completed 130 years of service to the nation’s maritime trade. 

However, after the Madras High Court banned the port from handling dusty cargo, including coal and iron ore, the port has shifted its focus to handling environmentally clean cargo such as containers and automobiles, which are to be exported, for which creation of new infrastructure and improvement of facilities are essential.

The terms of reference (ToR) granted earlier in 2016 expired on February 2 and the port’s chief engineer wrote to the ministry, seeking extension of the validity of the ToR for one year for further processing of environmental clearance (EC) and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.Reliable port sources confirmed to Express that the extension was granted on March 7. “Public hearing on these projects was conducted on April 24, 2018 and an application seeking recommendation of the State Coastal Zone Management Authority was submitted on August 9, 2018 and is under consideration,” port officials said.

The port has 24 berths spread over three docks - Ambedkar Dock, Jawahar Dock and Bharathi Dock. As per its business plan (master plan), the port proposes to modernise the existing Jawahar Dock (East) berth and Bharathi Dock-II berth for handling bulk cargo, besides relocating existing sand trap and dredging.

The new projects proposed are development of multi-level car park (ground-plus 5 floors) and coastal terminal at northern sheltering arm in east of Bharathi Dock, which will accommodate coastal shipping vessels having drafts up to 8 metres. A dry dock facility in the boat basin/timber pond area is proposed to suit the navigational needs of port craft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp