Postal adalat to be held on March 28 in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The office of the Chief Post Master, Anna Salai will conduct a Dak Adalat at 3 pm on March 28 at its premises, said a statement issued by the Department of Posts. The purpose of the Dak Adalat is to hear and redress the grievances of public related to the postal department.

People can send in their complaints related to postal services such as money order, registered articles, savings bank, savings certificate availed at Anna Salai HPO either in person or by post. The customers can also mail their grievances to doannaroadhpo.tn@indiapost.gov.in with a caption Dak Adalat before March 25.