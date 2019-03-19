Three-day expo from Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A three-day exhibition-cum-sale will be held at YMCA, Royapettah wings convention centre, from Friday to Sunday. The expo will be open from 10 am 9 pm. It will showcase a wide range of collections right from consumer durables, garments, leather products, furniture, automobiles, lifestyle upholstery and accessories from top-notch brands from dealers from the City. The expo will have free eye, dental, ear, diabetes, autism and acupuncture check-ups and will also have a kid’s lounge.