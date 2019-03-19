Three-day expo from Friday

CHENNAI : A three-day exhibition-cum-sale will be held at YMCA, Royapettah wings convention centre, from Friday to Sunday. The expo will be open from 10 am 9 pm. It will showcase a wide range of collections right from consumer durables, garments, leather products, furniture, automobiles, lifestyle upholstery and accessories from top-notch brands from dealers from the City. The expo will have free eye, dental, ear, diabetes, autism and acupuncture check-ups and will also have a kid’s lounge.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pakistan court mulls options for recording Musharraf's statement in treason case
Nirav Modi's extradition process on, says CBI; fugitive trader refuses to comment
Former Supreme Court judge Satya Brata Singh passes away
DMK vows to halt Methane, Neutrino projects in Tamil Nadu
On app meant for poll-related complaints, people upload selfies, photos of trees, lamps
Pakistan opposition leader demands removal of three ministers for supporting banned outfits