VIT, Indian Bank team up to collect fee online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Indian Bank and VIT University have entered into an agreement for launch of online fee collection of the latter, on Monday.The MoU was exchanged between the MD and CEO of Indian Bank, Padmaja Chunduru and Chancellor of VIT University, Dr G Viswanathan.VIT University has about 36,000 students in Vellore campus who pay their fees through branch counters at the campus, direct payment gateway at a higher cost. Whereas now Indian Bank is providing payment gateway at a lower cost.

Students are benefitted since their parents are not required to stand in the queue or pay a higher cost. Team Indian Bank is on the campus to assist students on mobile banking and internet banking facilities, a release said.