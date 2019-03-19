Home Cities Chennai

VIT, Indian Bank team up to collect fee online

 Indian Bank and VIT University have entered into an agreement for launch of online fee collection of the latter, on Monday.

Published: 19th March 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Indian Bank.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Indian Bank and VIT University have entered into an agreement for launch of online fee collection of the latter, on Monday.The MoU was exchanged between the MD and CEO of Indian Bank, Padmaja Chunduru and Chancellor of VIT University, Dr G Viswanathan.VIT University has about 36,000 students in Vellore campus who pay their fees through branch counters at the campus, direct payment gateway at a higher cost. Whereas now Indian Bank is providing payment gateway at a lower cost. 

Students are benefitted since their parents are not required to stand in the queue or pay a higher cost. Team Indian Bank is on the campus to assist students on mobile banking and internet banking facilities, a release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian bank online fee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp