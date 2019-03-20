Home Cities Chennai

Three-day lifestyle expo at Chennai

According to a release, the expo will also have on display consumer durables, garments, leather products and furniture among other things. 

Published: 20th March 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-day lifestyle expo with spotlight on real estate, health, home decor and luxury products will be held from March 22 to March 24 at  YMCA Wings convention centre at Royapettah here from 10 am to 9 pm.

According to a release, the expo will also have on display consumer durables, garments, leather products and furniture among other things. 

“Automobile, lifestyle upholstery, accessories and a lot more (are) on offer from some of the niche, top brands and dealers from the city,” the release said. 

From the real estate sector, the expo will have information on budgetary plots, affordable flats and luxury villas ranging from `3 lakh to `3 crore, which include promotional offers and discounts. An exclusive stall is also expected to be set up by Bank of Baroda to offer financial assistance and loan to eligible customers. 

In the health section, leading health institutes are expected to exhibit their services while also offering free health check ups that include free eye, dental, Hepatitis B and C, ear and general check ups. Free consultation on autism, acupuncture, ‘Varma’ and Siddha are also expected to be on offer. 
A special session on ‘no-oil recipes’ for visitors will also be held. 

In the consumer durables section, leading brands are to have home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, LED TVs, wet grinders and mixer grinders on display. Export furniture at a discount price along with variants from various automobile brands will be put on display.

In addition, children who visit the expo will have access to a kids lounge with summer camp activities. 
Entry to the expo is free, but entry to kids zone and virtual reality zone is chargeable, the release said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp