Three-day lifestyle expo at Chennai

CHENNAI: A three-day lifestyle expo with spotlight on real estate, health, home decor and luxury products will be held from March 22 to March 24 at YMCA Wings convention centre at Royapettah here from 10 am to 9 pm.

According to a release, the expo will also have on display consumer durables, garments, leather products and furniture among other things.

“Automobile, lifestyle upholstery, accessories and a lot more (are) on offer from some of the niche, top brands and dealers from the city,” the release said.

From the real estate sector, the expo will have information on budgetary plots, affordable flats and luxury villas ranging from `3 lakh to `3 crore, which include promotional offers and discounts. An exclusive stall is also expected to be set up by Bank of Baroda to offer financial assistance and loan to eligible customers.

In the health section, leading health institutes are expected to exhibit their services while also offering free health check ups that include free eye, dental, Hepatitis B and C, ear and general check ups. Free consultation on autism, acupuncture, ‘Varma’ and Siddha are also expected to be on offer.

A special session on ‘no-oil recipes’ for visitors will also be held.

In the consumer durables section, leading brands are to have home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, LED TVs, wet grinders and mixer grinders on display. Export furniture at a discount price along with variants from various automobile brands will be put on display.

In addition, children who visit the expo will have access to a kids lounge with summer camp activities.

Entry to the expo is free, but entry to kids zone and virtual reality zone is chargeable, the release said.