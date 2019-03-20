A stirring tale of love, hope, persistence and success

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: Istarted reading books when I was in class 7, and over the years I not only became interested in reading but enjoyed writing too. My interest in weaving words together shot up when I started writing for school magazines. Later, I began blogging and writing poems. Finally, about a year ago I decided to write a novel and here I am,” says 17-year-old Sneha Jaiswal, who has authored and published her debut novel, Cuz it was not the end. The book is published by Notion Press.

The book is a tale of a girl’s persistence in life. “I have a habit of observing people, their quirks and challenges. I usually pen it down. So, when I started writing the book, all that I had seen and observed was what I wrote about. Real-life incidents, the people I met and the situations became the premise for my book,” she explains.   

The book follows the journey of Sanaya Malhotra, a girl from a middle-class family in Varanasi. “Every teenage girl confronts a lot of problems in her life. Most problems are linked to appearance, peer pressure, self-esteem, menstruation and so on. Through this book, I want to reach all those girls and tell them this: ‘This phase too shall pass’. The major takeaway for the readers will be to not give up on life,” she says.
The self-confessed bibliophile is an ardent fan of authors Durjoy Datta, Ravinder Singh, Savi Sharma and Robin Sharma. “I love all their books. I have also noticed myself inclining towards the romance, and motivational non-fiction genre. But, my goal is to read books from as many as genres as possible,” she shares. 

Her family has been her biggest support system. “My sister and mother knew that I was writing a book and supported me through the journey. But, it was a surprise to my father. I told him about it only after I published the book and he was elated,” she smiles. Sneha aims of becoming an engineer while keeping her writing dreams alive by authoring more books in the future. “I can  write a poem on any given topic within ten minutes. I don’t know if I will write a book of poems…maybe someday I will!” 

Based on real events
The book is a tale of a girl’s persistence in life beyond all the hurdles and heartbreaks she faces in life. The author has based the novel on the situations and people she has encountered in her life.

