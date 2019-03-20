Home Cities Chennai

A store of quirky art and bold statements

All my soul needs is sappadu’ — reads a cover image with an array of traditional food items placed on a plate.

Published: 20th March 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All my soul needs is sappadu’ — reads a cover image with an array of traditional food items placed on a plate. This is one among the other hardcovers you find on the Instagram page of The Chumma Store. With limited designs on display — the flashy colours, bold fonts, and word plays leave us curious. The online brand was conceptualised by Zoha Sanofer and Afshan Waheed. As you scroll down the page, you read covers featuring — Aiyo Aiyoo Aiyooo, Pakka Chennai Kaaran, English Pesunalum Tamizhan Dhan, Mean Akkas saying ‘You can’t sit with us, and Slay Queen. 

The brand currently has ten
different designs 

Offbeat ideas and sensible concepts brought these two together. “I have been acquainted with Afshan for almost a year-and-a-half. I follow her illustration works on her Instagram page — A Little Brown Scribbler. On December 18, I casually asked her if we could start a stationery brand together. It has been my dream. So we focused more on building a brand than earning a profit. This led to the inception of The Chumma Store — the name is open to interpretations just like our books. We received our first order yesterday,” says Zoha. The books are available as spiral-bound hardcovers and as soft covers. 

The duo has a limited number of books that are readily available. “Nobody was ready to print 50-100 copies. We have used steel spiral and smudge-free papers to not compromise on the quality of the product,” shares Zoha.

The partners take inspiration from a range of subjects including city connect, delicacies, Netflix, film characters and current affairs. 

“Unlike the common pastel shades and floral patterns, we decided to stand out with our unique choice of wording, themes, and easy-to-relate gender neutral ideas. We have a desi touch in all our designs. Right from the henna in the hand, a messy bun, to a lipstick shade — we pay attention to the intricacies,” shares Afshan. 

In the future, the duo wants to create socially responsible covers. Their next edition will have a couple of designs revolving the theme of self-love. They hope to implement these minimalistic designs in pocket notes, magnets, key chain, and popsockets for phones. “We are working on designs including Sathyam popcorn, Marina beach, Biryani, and a lot more,” said Afshan. 

Hardcovers are priced at `350. Softcovers are priced at `299. For details visit their Instagram Page: The Chumma Store

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp