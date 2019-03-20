Awareness rally on kidney health held at Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Stanley Medical College Hospital held an awareness rally on the hospital campus on Tuesday as part of the World Kidney Day celebrations.

World Kidney Day was observed on March 14 and this year’s theme is ‘Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere’.

“Worldwide, over 850 million people are estimated to have kidney diseases. Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) cause at least 2.4 million deaths per year and are now the 6th fastest growing cause of death,” a press release from the hospital said.

“Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), an important driver of CKD, affects over 13 million people worldwide and 85 per cent of these cases are found in low and middle-income countries. Around 1.7 people are estimated to die annually because of AKI. Moreover, CKD and AKI are important contributors to increased morbidity and morality from other diseases and risk factors including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, as well as infections such as HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and hepatitis,” the release added.