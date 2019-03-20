Claim denial: Insurance firm told to pay Rs 3.17 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A year after an 80-year-old was denied his claim from a nationalised insurance company for want of identity cards, a city consumer forum directed the insurance firm to provide a compensation of Rs 3,17,462 to him. P Thiyagarajan, a resident of Indira Nagar, filed a complaint at the forum in 2018.

According to the petition, P Thiyagarajan, a former employee of the Highways department, had applied for insurance and was also regularly paying his premium.

However, despite paying the premium, an identity card supposed to be issued by the company, was never provided to Thiyagarajan.

With no identity cards issued and denial of claim for an accident that occurred in 2016, Thiyagarajan submitted a complaint at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai North, in March 2018. The counsel for the insurance firm denied the allegations made by the complainant. However, based on the documents submitted, the forum presided by M Mony of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Chennai (South), observed that the insurance firm denying claims proves the negligence and deficiency in service.

It directed the insurance firm to provide a compensation of Rs 3,17,462 to P Thiyagarajan for the mental agony and the amount expended towards the medical treatment.