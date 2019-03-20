FIFA fans can now get a kick out of a click

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is not every day that one sees several sporting legends sharing one stage, but this was the scene at the inauguration of the photo exhibition and book launch of ‘FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia’ at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture on Monday. The exhibition consisted of photographs clicked from the FIFA World Cup 2018 by renowned sports photographer, Sheshadri Sukumar.

The inauguration was a starry affair, with legends like hockey player Bashkaran, four-time Olympian, athlete Shiny Wilson, ex-Indian footballer and India Under-23 coach Syed Sabir Pasha, and the golden boy of Indian football, Raman Vijayan all receiving a copy of the book.

The athletes came to shed light on the special bond that sports and photography share, and also requested the audience, which largely consisted of schoolchildren, to play a sport and take it up professionally if they are passionate about it.

The pictures transport one back in time to the days of the World Cup fever as they portray the happenings on the field during one of the most-watched sporting events in the world.

The expressions on the player’s faces convey much more than what meets the eye. The grit, determination, sweat and strife are all visible in the pictures that capture the spirit of sportsmanship and the joy of sport.

The inauguration was conducted by Gennadii A Rogalev, director of the Russian Cultural Center, who spoke about how the World Cup was the biggest sporting event in history that attracted over 3 million foreign travellers for the games. “The World Cup gave the world a chance to see Russia’s everyday life with their own eyes,” he said. “It was the most profitable championship. After the World Cup, the government is looking to ease visa restrictions in Russia. This will help Russia to become more open and accessible.”

The photo book was launched by Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, IAS and member secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, who spoke about the expertise needed to be able to take photographs of the quality that were put out by Sukumar.

“Sukumar has brought FIFA 2018 alive,” he said. “The exhibition is a stupendous show of sports photography. In other kinds of photography, you can instruct and direct the subject, but sports photography does not allow for that. In a flash, you can miss a chance, which is why one requires precision of the highest level.” The exhibition is on till today at Russian Cultural Centre. Open from 10 am to 5 pm.