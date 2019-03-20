Home Cities Chennai

Helter-skelter for some shelter

 It was around 3 pm, a 10-year-old girl had been waiting for over 20 minutes with her mother at the Iyyappanthangal bus stop.

The Iyyappanthangal bus stop was shifted in 2015, but the overhead shelter was not, exposing commuters to the elements  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was around 3 pm, a 10-year-old girl had been waiting for over 20 minutes with her mother at the Iyyappanthangal bus stop. Unable to bear the heat, the girl fainted. A man from a nearby shop nonchalantly walked over and sprinkled some water on her face, and the crowd continued their business with little regard, even after she regained consciousness.

The incident, which occurred two weeks ago, was just one among many at the Iyyappanthangal bus stop. Locals have seen such incidents for over three years now, as the authorities have turned a deaf ear to their plea to construct a bus shelter.

Their struggle began four years ago in 2015, when the Iyyappanthangal bus stop was located adjacent to the Iyyappanthangal signal. “With buses making a beeline to the signal during peak hours, traffic snarls were unbearable. So, I wrote to the CM cell and the local authorities and got the bus stop shifted by 200 metres in June 2016 after constant follow-up. However, the overhead shelter was not shifted,” said Citizen Senthil, an activist residing in the area.

Commuters were left high and dry during the sweltering heat or washed-up during the winter rains. In May 2017, the residents of VGN Nagar crowdfunded `30,000 and constructed abus shelter after obtaining permission from the local body.

“But our happiness lasted only three days. On the fourth day, only the mangled remains of the shelter were left, and, on examining the CCTV footage, we found earthmovers razing down the shelter at midnight. The reason is alleged to be a political clash, but we do not know who the culprit is till date,” said P Usha, a regular commuter.

The residents waited for six months for some action to be taken by the local authorities, but they lost hope and sought permission from officials to rebuild the shelter with their own money once more. However, with multiple departments — including State Highways, local Panchayat and Traffic — involved in the scene, the residents were made to run from pillar to post, with no permission so far.

“It has been over three years and we are tired of running from department to department. Last year, the officials told they have kickstarted the documentation, however, an RTI reply that I received a month ago clearly states that no action has been taken so far,” said Senthil.

Another regular commuter, RS Meenakshi said, “The buses don’t arrive on time and it is extremely exhausting to wait under the burning sun in summer. With temperatures soaring again, we are reminded of how difficult it was last year, and this year too, we don’t see a bus shelter being constructed. Senior citizens are especially at risk, having to stand for long hours.”

When contacted, an official from the local panchayat said they did not receive a proposal from higher officials to construct a bus shelter in the area.

