Man stabs wife in front of judge in Chennai family court

The couple have been fighting a marital dispute case in the family court.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 01:11 PM

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sending shock waves across a family court on the Madras High Court campus, a 44-year-old man on Tuesday stabbed his wife with a knife even as she was stepping out of the hall, hardly a few moments after the hearing was over.  The couple have been fighting a marital dispute case in the family court.

Eyewitnesses said the woman had just stepped out of the court hall entrance when R Saravanan suddenly flipped out a knife he had hidden and stabbed Varalakshmi as the people, including the family court judge, were taken by surprise. 

Police sources said Varalakshmi is out of danger and undergoing treatment in hospital.

It is learnt that Saravanan, who is working as an MTC bus driver, applied for divorce from his wife Varalakshmi in 2009. Subsequently, she had filed a plea seeking maintenance from Saravanan. The cases have been pending in court since.

R Savaranan

Enquiries revealed that Saravanan had pre-planned the attack on his wife and sneaked in with a knife, evading the frisking of visitors at the entrance to the Madras High Court campus.

Around 12 noon, the hearing was over and both Saravanan and Varalakshmi were coming out of the court premises located on the ground floor when he reportedly took out the knife from within his shirt and stabbed her. The knife missed her throat by a whisker, but slit her chest and soon the advocates present there overpowered him.

“A litigant noticed it and pushed him (Saravanan) down”, said Sabapathy, an eyewitness. Other eyewitnesses said Saravanan got up and attacked Varalakshmi once again on her chest. She soon collapsed and fell down.

She was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment. The people and policemen present nearby caught Saravanan and handed him over to the Esplanade police station.

Security discussed

After the incident, principal district judge AK Rahman came to the family court and held discussions with the police officers about security aspects. The judge asked the security to be beefed up at the family court premises with metal detectors and scanners.

According to advocate RY George Williams, "Eight family courts are functioning in the Madras High court complex in which only five courts have judges. A total of 15000 cases are pending in all these eight courts and  measures should be taken to increase the number of courts."

