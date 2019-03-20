Rotary Club of Madras turns 90

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 90th year celebration of the Rotary Club of Madras at the Hyatt Regency was dotted with humour and history. Rotarians and distinguished members had gathered on Tuesday afternoon to cherish the rich past and accomplishments of one of the oldest clubs in India. On the occasion, the third edition of the Club’s history book titled A Timeless Legacy was launched. Updated to the 90th year by past president (2004-2005) NK Gopinath, the first copy was handed over to chief guest District Governor Rotarian Babu Peram by historian V Sriram, who was also the speaker at the event.

During 2003-2004, at the time of platinum year celebrations, the members decided to launch a comprehensive history book on the club every fifth year. The first edition of A Timeless Legacy authored by Deepika Davidar was published during the same year in 114 pages. The second edition featuring the 80th year celebration was of 142 pages.

The present one is an updated third edition titled A Timeless Legacy, in 230 pages.

“Capturing 90 years of service in a book is a challenging task. It has endeavoured to archive many firsts of the club and has brought out the selfless and yeoman service rendered by every Rotarian who has travelled in the journey with us,” said Gopinath.

The book has interesting topics on the club services, immunisation and rehabilitation programmes, youth service activities, past presidents, rolling trophies, awards and achievements.

As a part of the celebration, a personalised postal lamp featuring the logo of The Rotary Club of Madras was launched.