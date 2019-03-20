Home Cities Chennai

Rotary Club of Madras turns 90

The 90th year celebration of the Rotary Club of Madras at the Hyatt Regency was dotted with humour and history.

Published: 20th March 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rotary released the newest edition of A Timeless Legacy  D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 90th year celebration of the Rotary Club of Madras at the Hyatt Regency was dotted with humour and history. Rotarians and distinguished members had gathered on Tuesday afternoon to cherish the rich past and accomplishments of one of the oldest clubs in India. On the occasion, the third edition of the Club’s history book titled A Timeless Legacy was launched. Updated to the 90th year by past president (2004-2005) NK Gopinath, the first copy was handed over to chief guest District Governor Rotarian Babu Peram by historian V Sriram, who was also the speaker at the event. 

During 2003-2004, at the time of platinum year celebrations, the members decided to launch a comprehensive history book on the club every fifth year. The first edition of A Timeless Legacy authored by Deepika Davidar was published during the same year in 114 pages. The second edition featuring the 80th year celebration was of 142 pages.

The present one is an updated third edition titled A Timeless Legacy, in 230 pages. 
“Capturing 90 years of service in a book is a challenging task. It has endeavoured to archive many firsts of the club and has brought out the selfless and yeoman service rendered by every Rotarian who has travelled in the journey with us,” said Gopinath.

The book has interesting topics on the club services, immunisation and rehabilitation programmes, youth service activities, past presidents, rolling trophies, awards and achievements.
As a part of the celebration, a personalised postal lamp featuring the logo of The Rotary Club of Madras was launched.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp