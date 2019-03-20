Shrine design: Pristine glory

Ramah Srinivasan By

CHENNAI: Shri Sundaravarada Perumal Temple in Uthiramerur is one that is justifiably called an Abhimana Sthalam. Based on various inscriptions, the temple is also known by many other names like Vellai Vishnugraham (place for the fair deity), Vellai Murthi Emperan, Vellaimurthi Azhwar, Rajendra Chola Vinnagar Azhwar and Sokka Perumal.

This temple was the originally constructed by the Pallavas. It is about 1,200 years old and is believed to have been constructed by Paramesa Vathan, an expert in Vasthu Sashtra under the guidance of Nandhi Varma Pallava. The later additions were by the Cholas, Pandyas, Sambuvarayas, Vijayanagara Rayas and Nayaks.

The Dravidian architecture is a rare feature at the sanctum sanctorum called the Ashtanga Vimanam. It is strongly believed that the Besant Nagar Ashtalakshmi Temple construction took off, inspired by this. The temple has a five-tiered rajagopuram or the gateway tower surrounded on all sides by a granite wall.

Unlike other south Indian temples housing only the presiding deity, the peculiarity and distinction of this ancient temple is that it has three sanctums in a two-tiered structure and three shrines in three cardinal directions in the lower level.

Legend has it that Sundaravarada Perumal appeared before Arjuna, Nakula and Sahadeva, the Pandava princes, while Anandavalli Thaayar appeared before Draupadi of Mahabharata. It is believed that Bhima, worshipped Vishnu at this place. Many yearly festivals are held at the temple of which the Brahmotsavam during the Tamil month of Chittirai (April — May), Pavitrotsava during Adi (July — August) and Sri Jayanti in Avani (August — September) are the most prominent.

The main sanctum on the ground floor houses the presiding deity of Sundaravarada Perumal portrayed in the ‘Nindra Thirukkolam’. Sridevi and Bhudevi are present on either side. It is surrounded in cardinal directions by the Sannadhis of Achyuta Varada, Anirudhha Varada and Kalyana Varada. The deities are so exquisitely and artistically carved that one cannot help gaining the feeling that these Gods are present there physically. The sitting posture of the Moolavar and the consorts with Him is so natural and lifelike. The curves and cuts on the face and hands are so realistic and well crafted that you feel that they are there present before you to hear and bless you.

The shrine of the consort of Sundaravarada Perumal, Anandavalli is located to the south of the main shrine at the lower level. She has been chiselled out so beautifully and magnificently that you, for a moment, lose yourself in Her. The smaller shrines of Lakshmi Varahar, Rama, Andal, Narasimha and Manavala Mamunigal are equally wonderfully carved and found around the first precinct.

The temple’s speciality is a separate shrine for Shri Vedantha Desikar, the noble saint responsible for many adorable stuthis and stotras in praise of the Lord and Thayaar.

The first tier of the temple can be reached through a flight of steep steps cut in rock on either side. The sanctum in the first tier houses the statue of Vaikintavarada in the ‘Veetra Thirukkolam’ again with Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side. This sanctum is completely carved out of wood called Athri (Ficus Retusa moraceae) treated with herbs and oil. This gives the wood a granite look. When you circumambulate the shrine, there are shrines of Arjuna, Krishna and Yoga Narasimha around the sanctum.

The second flight of steps leads us to the top or second floor where you are bestowed with the darshan of Ananda Padmanaba in the “Kidandha Thirukkolam” on his serpent bed of Adhisesha. You also catch a glimpse of Bhudevi Thaayar and Sage Markendeya. The roof of this sanctum, named ‘Padma Kosthta Ashtanga Vimana’, displays beautiful sculptural depiction of the nine varying forms of Lord Vishnu.

The temple tank known by the name of Vairamegha tataka and located to the west of the temple enjoys mention in numerous inscriptions. It is with great pleasure I sighted the tank brimming with water, that too clear and unpolluted.

The most outstanding feature of this temple is its frescoes. Those covering the sidewalls and the walls behind the sanctums are beautiful painting mostly belonging to the Nayak period. In the outer circumambulation passage on the ground floor too, you can catch a glimpse of some very unique relief sculptures.

Every corner of the platform base is covered with breathtaking patterns which are at times just decorative and at other times wrought with mythical creatures and even mermaids. The platform is packed with inscriptions on the making and maintenance of the temple.

Uthiramerur is also known as the birth place of democracy. Stone inscriptions elaborate how constitutions were laid for democratic administration and talk about electoral systems. People have followed the election system called Kuduvolai for electing their favourite leaders in local elections. Rules for nominating in elections and elaborate voting systems had already been put in place by Kings and are in vogue here. This may have been the fore runner for today’s electoral systems.

(The author is a former journalist.)

This temple is dedicated to the Hindu Vishnu God. The main presiding deity is Vishnu as Sundara Varadha Perumal and His consort Thayaar is Anandavalli Thayar. The entire stretch covers an area of about 2 acres.