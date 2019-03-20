Home Cities Chennai

Two die in separate accidents in Chennai

Two persons died in separate accidents in the city on Monday night. In the first incident, a 26-year-old woman died after a government bus knocked her down in Koyambedu.

Published: 20th March 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons died in separate accidents in the city on Monday night. In the first incident, a 26-year-old woman died after a government bus knocked her down in Koyambedu. Farzana of Arumbakkam was riding pillion with her husband Jaffar Ali (34) and nine-year-old daughter.

“Around 10 pm, when they neared Vembuliamman Koil street, a bus plying towards Arani knocked down the vehicle,” said the police. While Jaffar and the girl fell away from the bus, Farzana was run over by the bus. Police arrested driver Gandhi (37).

Similarly, Murali (28) of Athipattu village in Manali New Town was travelling with his friend Sudhir Kumar (40) on a two-wheeler towards Royapuram. “When they were near the Manali bus stand, a mini truck knocked down their vehicle and both fell. Murali who was riding pillion died on the spot,” said the police. Cops registered a case and arrested truck driver, Bharath (35).

