Home Cities Chennai

Will rating teachers help education system?

Chennaiites tell us if rating teachers would help the education system.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), which regulates engineering colleges and polytechnics across India, has chalked out a detailed mechanism to assess the performance of teachers, under different categories. Chennaiites tell us if rating teachers would help the education system.

Improvement in academic outcome 
Technical education constitutes a major share in the overall education system and plays a vital role in the social and economic development of a nation. The more we emphasise on specific aspects dealing with teacher appraisal and feedback, the more the change in teachers’ practices to improve their teaching. Student feedback is a valuable source of information that provides a wide range of benefits including improving academic outcome, institutional benefits, and community benefits. 

Need for a pragmatic approach 

Overall, this is a good move as students are the primary stakeholders in the education system. While we do have a few objective metrics such as papers published and contribution to the department that are taken into consideration along with a confidential hearing, adding student feedback to the process would increase credibility and transparency. It is important though that AICTE considers a pragmatic approach to implement student feedback. 

Inclusion of more proactive roles

In many colleges, student feedback is taken very lightly when it comes to issues like portion completion, effective communication, unbiased correction and attitude of the teachers. Giving 25 marks to student feedback for the assessment criteria that could possibly decide the promotion of a teacher will definitely make teachers take a more proactive role. The assessment must incorporate the ability of the teacher to correlate subject knowledge with the current industrial practices and their proactive roles in organising well-planned industrial visits as these are the areas a graduating engineer must be well aware of and it also boosts the chances of employment for aspiring engineers in their future. Test lectures could also be conducted as a part of the assessment as professors are expected to grab the attention of students.

To meet demands
Evaluating teachers under various sections predominantly helps them to pinpoint the facets of their pedagogy that needs honing — to understand where students encounter difficulties or are in need of an explicit understanding. From a student’s point of view, evaluating teachers meets our demands and interests to acquire knowledge in various divisions of a particular subject.

Enhances teaching skills
These days, any textile showroom, restaurant or service centre you step into, gives you a customer feedback form which is taken into account in improving their system. Considering this, teaching is probably the most important job which requires the actual feedback in order to enhance the teaching ability, eventually resulting in quality education for all. Hence, teacher rating by students in all educational institutions is very crucial for teachers to be aware of their standards and most importantly to reflect upon. As a high school teacher, I have found my annual student feedback to be very helpful in making me a better teacher and hope it brings a difference in other aspiring teachers as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Teacher rating Education system

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Richard
    Indian education system is clogged by poor quality teachers
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp