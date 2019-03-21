For the children, of the children, by the children

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Female infanticide, child labour, child trafficking, and sexual abuse — these are among a few burning issues that the children of our nation have been facing. Who better than us can address our own concerns? We might not have the right to vote. Instead, we place this Children’s Election Manifesto before the political parties and leaders contesting elections, expecting them to be our voice in the Parliament,” said Chandrika KA, a class 12 student. She was one among the many children, who boldly voiced their demands to the government at a gathering at Chennai Press Club on Wednesday. The Children Election Manifesto booklet was launched at the event by UNICEF communication specialist Sugata Roy.

Earlier this month, on May 9 and 10, around 61 children representing 22 children’s organisations gathered in Chennai. Arunodhaya, a children’s organisation, in collaboration with UNICEF organised a state-level consultation to draft the children’s manifesto. “The national policy for children says that children are assets of the country, but their rights are being denied and violated. This is an effort for them to create a situation where each child can enjoy their rights. While most of the children were from Chennai, we had some from Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur districts, and more. This is a complete effort by the children. A team was selected to supervise the process and combine the manifesto in the form of a book,” said Virgil D Sami, founder of Arunodhaya.

The children spoke on various topics — right to survival, protection, and participation. Each one addressed an issue in his or her simple understanding. Some of the major demands were adequate infrastructure, healthy noon meals, and pure drinking water, ban on drug sales, protection committee in schools and representation for children in Gram Sabha in every village.

Chandrika KA was a part of the Children’s Manifesto committee for the last election as well. “Compared to what I was five years back, I definitely notice how my thoughts and awareness have taken shape. We had children who were differently abled, mentally challenged, tribal community, migrant workers, street and marginalised children. Several issues had to be considered while thinking from their perspective. There were advocates and volunteers from a few organisations who explained various terminologies, acts, and laws at our two-day camp. In a way, this initiative is helpful to pass through filters like home, school, and society to the government. Although a few requirements were implemented last year, we hope for better this year,” she said.

Sugata Roy, communication specialist of UNICEF said, “When issues are discussed and drafted by the children themselves in the form of a manifesto, it speaks for the authenticity of information and awareness among them. We’ve started this in Tamil Nadu. This book will be taken by the children to political parties and leaders who will be contesting in the election. We will further take this to New Delhi to create an impact.”