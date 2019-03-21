From kitchen to Instagram

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Padma Balasubramanian’s phone is constantly buzzing with messages. Some are queries regarding recipes while others are photographs of delicious food items with a ‘thank you’ message. Little did she know that posting food pictures on Instagram as a hobby would garner 11,100 followers.

Saapadu chronicles

Padma was born and raised in Delhi. She was the eldest of four siblings and so was expected to lead by example for her siblings. “Appa loved homemade food, so we hardly got any chance to eat outside. Amma made simple yet tasty food. Both amma and paati were health-conscious and hygienic. Paati’s peerkangai (ridge gourd) masiyal is a signature dish. For some reason, I was scared of preparing upma because it used to always form lumps. What was once a nightmare now feels like a child’s play,” reminisces Padma, a resident of Besant Nagar.

She moved to Chennai in 1976 and studied BCom in SIT college. “I got a vegetable kurma recipe from my athai who lives in Zambia. It came out well and kurma was a luxury for us those days,” recollects Padma, who worked for a year before she got married in 1981. She moved into a big family. Her husband had four elder sisters and two younger brothers. He worked in Libya and came to India once a year. “I lived with my in-laws and family. You can call it an internship period. My mother-in-law is a great cook. I used to assist her in the kitchen while chopping and grinding. She would prepare the main items and I’d be given miscellaneous tasks. Since we were from the same community of North Arcot district, there was not much of a difference in our way of preparations. We shared a good bond and I learned most of the delicacies from her,” says Padma.

Chennai to Libya

Padma moved to Libya in 1984 to stay with her husband. Her son and daughter were born there. “We lived in a community that had people from all regions. I picked up Kannada, Kerala and Andhra cuisines. We had to buy groceries only from India during our visit once a year. I was frugal with using ingredients and spices. Gradually, we started experimenting with alternatives like rice and cowpeas batter for idli, dosa and more,” she says.

After ten years, she moved to Chennai in 1993 for her children’s education. “My children are foodies. During their school days, I had to pack extra rotis and sabzi for other kids as well. They love eating and I love cooking. My son would give a menu on what to prepare for the next day. Now, the two have settled abroad. Everybody in my family knows to cook. But, they learned it by force and not by choice,” says Padma.

Home is where the kitchen is Padma’s popular dishes are onion tomato karakuzhambu and potato fry. She is an expert in preparing varieties of rasam — herbal, pepper, tomato, Udupi rasam, tulsi and a lot more. Her husband is the biggest support and a great admirer of her food. After her children settled abroad, she utilised her free time for exploring different cuisines and started posting them on Instagram post-2015. “Instagram is my recipe book. Initially, I struggled with the features, but I picked up photography skills. I document items and share the method of preparation. My niece, nephew and children find this to be useful for their daily cooking. I cook what I post and don’t cook to post. These are simple recipes and pleasing to the eyes. I’ve helped many people with queries and kitchen tips. This is a way of sharing what I know,” said Padma, who makes pickles, and multi-grain flour. She hopes to start a YouTube channel.