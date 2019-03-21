Grand Expo 3.0 to showcase products in three ‘zones’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This summer, gear up for The Grand 3.0 Expo, a one-stop lifestyle expo that will showcase a variety of products in three ‘zones’ — real estate, health, and consumer durable products and services — at the Wings Convention Centre, YMCA, Royapettah from March 22 to March 24.

The real estate zone will exhibit a mixture of property, from budgetary plots, affordable flats and luxury villas, available with promotional offers and discount. Real estate giants like Ashok Nandavanam, Natwest, and Jain Housing will be present at the expo. The Bank of Baroda has also set up a special stall to provide financial assistance for eligible customers.

The health zone will have leading healthcare providers offering a variety of free check-ups for visitors. Sankara Netralaya will hold a free eye check-up, Vijay Homeo will hold free consultations for persons with autism, and Almaa Herbals will hold free varma and Siddha consultations.

The consumer durable zone will feature a diverse range of products — appliances from Vasanth & Co and Sowbaghya Wet Grinder, clothing from Sree Leathers and Lawrence & Mayo, and automobile brands such as Hyundai and TATA Motors will showcase car variants.

Grand 3.0 Expo will be held at the Wings Convention Centre, YMCA, Royapettah from March 22 to March 24 from 10 am to 9 pm. Entry is free.

Interactive area for kids

Children will also have a Kid’s Lounge section with summer camp activities, and a Virtual Reality Zone for teens with interactive games will be available

