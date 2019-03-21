It’s a ‘tea’m effort

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A lot can happen over a cup of tea. For two friends, intermittent tea breaks during their shifts at an IT firm paved way for an entrepreneurial journey. Jahabar Sadique and Balaji Sadagopan have opened tea outlets at several areas across the city where employees crave for a cup of good chai to survive through graveyard shifts. The co-founders, who are tea lovers themselves, tell us why Chai Kings stands out among the other chai kadais in the city.

Was hot beverage your first choice for business? We quit our job in around 2012 after 15 years of service in IT. While exploring different categories, we ventured into franchises and handled a few food outlets. Alongside, we also handled salons. Thinking about the long run, the idea of starting a restaurant popped up as the two of us are hardcore foodies. After two to three years of research, we settled for beverages with tea being the best option.

In a city that worships filter coffee, how did tea work out? It’s true that our state is called the coffee capital. But, surprisingly, the consumption of tea is 10 times higher. We’re confident about this fact from our own experience. We used to have 10-15 tea breaks a day. Sometimes that’s lunch for most of us. Till date, people working in software companies thank us for the tea outlets we’ve set up. Tea is the solution to all our problems — whether as a refreshment or to fill our appetite.

How has the business evolved? In 2016, we opened our first outlet in Kilpauk. Despite it being a kiosk, people were skeptical about paying 20 bucks for a tea. Eventually, in four months, we opened four outlets in Anna Nagar, Taylors Road, Mount Road and T Nagar. We designed signage featuring a tiny glass followed by the words ‘Chaifully yours.’ These were used as instruments for brand recall. Initially, 2,000 cups of tea were sold per day. Currently, the figures cross 30,000 per day in the 14 outlets across the city. Home deliveries contribute to a large chunk of supply.

What’s the secret behind your team spirit? I’ve known Balaji for almost 12 years and we are poles apart. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Even if there are differences, we respect each other, sit and sort it out. Personal interests are kept behind when it comes to business deals.

What according to you is happiness? The number of jobs we’ve created gives us the most satisfaction. Our employees trust us and we do our best to ensure that they are content. There are no levels of hierarchy in our business. Everybody is equal and entitled to their opinions. Of course, when people call and thank us for the quality we serve, it does make us feel elated.

work versus home? I’m 24*7 workaholic. Ideas keep running in my mind. But, I do make it a point to spend quality time with family. They respect my work space too.

Aren’t you bored of drinking tea? Our community is known for making excellent flavoursome tea. Laced with ginger and masala, the combination is popular. I start my mornings with coffee and evenings are usually reserved for tea.

What are your hobbies? I used to pursue photography fulltime. However, that has taken a back seat now. Netflix and Amazon Prime are my pass-time activities. I’m also a huge movie buff.

With multiple players in the beverage market right now, how do you plan to stand out? We were one among the first players in the tea market and quality is our topmost priority. Right from the fancy tea glasses to cardboard flasks, we were able to design quality products and make it big. In the future, we’re planning to open three more outlets. Female employees will be encouraged in every store.