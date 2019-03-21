‘Liberalisation and privatisation policies have ushered in investment’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-day national seminar to analyse the implications of the structural reform measures that have taken place in the last quarter was inaugurated by the Economics department of Presidency College on Wednesday.

“The country adopted structural reform measures from the late 1980s and more intensively since the 1990s and these measures have made a major impact on all sectors of the economy considerably. The average annual growth rate of the economy has increased rapidly and opening up of the economy paved the way for a huge increase in the inflow of foreign direct investment,” said Dr A Jothi Murugan, former vice-chancellor, Tiruvalluvar university while delivering the keynote address.

To improve the current state of the economy, we must increase the investment, pointed out C Rangarajan, former Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India. “Level of investment and the productivity of that investment are two crucial factors. To better the economy, we must raise investment,” he said.

The two-day event will witness special lectures and panel discussions of the topic — Implications of a quarter century experience under structural transformation in India.R Ravanan, principal, Presidency college and A Munian, head, Department of Economics were present at the event.

ECONOMIC ANALYSIS

