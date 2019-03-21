L&T to help in restoration of Manali pond

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: L&T has joined hands with EFI (Environmentalist Foundation of India) to restore a pond at Samuel Nagar, Manali that is an essential water body for the region and an open space to recharge Chennai’s rapidly depleting groundwater aquifers.

This is part of L & T ’s largest project to restore 105 water bodies across 25 cities in the country and one in Colombo. This huge Corporate Social Responsibility task of clearing up ponds and tanks is handled by over 5,000 employees, making it a remarkable instance of mass employee volunteerism.

“This is another award-winning, and one of the largest initiatives to restore water bodies,” said S Rajavel, senior VP & head, Water & Smart World Communication, L&T.