Your favourite spices are a click away

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The aroma of Kerala’s exotic spices has lured in explorers from across the world. Times have changed and now there is no need to dare the mighty oceans to savour the lingering flavour of Kerala spices. D-Spices.in, a Kochi-based online start-up, offers to bring premium quality spices, hand-picked from the misty mountains of Kerala to spice lovers. The idea is to offer a one-stop platform to procure Kerala spices and to remove middlemen so as to ensure maximum returns to farmers.

“It is a humble attempt in providing Kerala farmers access to the world spice market,” said Rajesh S, founder of the start-up. “I hail from an agricultural family. My understanding about the struggles of the farmers to sustain their lives prompted me to launch the start-up after completing MCA course,” he said.

“We procure fresh produce directly from the farmers and ensure maximum returns.

Since the online platform avoids middlemen, we can afford to pay the farmers a good return. In the current Indian market scenario, it is the middlemen who decide the price. The product reaches the consumer after passing through many hands and by the time it reaches the retailer, the price is double the amount of what the farmer gets. It is this dichotomy that we are trying to address,” said Rajesh.

They charge only a nominal service charge and both the farmer and the customers are benefited. It is a win-win situation for all. The start-up launched with an initial investment of `3 lakh has already served 1,200 customers across the country. “We have received repeat orders from several customers. In fact, our website reports over 500 visits per day,” said Rajesh.

Spices procured from farmers’ cooperative societies in Munnar, Idukki, Kattapana, Wayanad, and Kottayam are made available to the customers. “Cardamom from Vandanmedu, nutmeg from Kottayam and black pepper from Rajakumari, Idukki are famous for its premium quality,” said Rajesh.

He added that based on certain parameters, a quality grading procedure is adopted to sift and grade the produce that comes to them in bulk. “In case the quality is low, it is used for preparing masala or for preparing ayurvedic medicines, where quantity counts and not the aesthetic appeal,” he said.

The website aims to market Kerala as the land of spices, exploring the commercial and tourism aspects. Tourists will be offered an opportunity to source our world-renowned spices. “Two other major products we deal in are masala powders and wild honey. The garam masala and fish masala we supply are made of pure ingredients sourced and mixed by us with no preservatives. It is specifically mentioned that these will not last on the shelf for more than 90 days. Over-the-counter masala powders last for up to six months because they contain chemical preservatives. The only additional component we add is salt,” he said.

Kochi, being a transportation hub, movement of the products is well-facilitated. “Our dream is to set outlets of D-spices in cities and towns across the country. Though it will take a lot of time, we are confident that we will be able to achieve our dream step by step. Along with the spices, we are launching crafts made out of coconut shells,” he said.