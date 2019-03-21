Home Cities Chennai

Youth’s crushed leg surgically repaired in Chennai

He then approached Parvathy Hospital and a team of doctors headed by Dr V T S Arul Sivakumar, plastic surgeon, executed a technique of multiple wiring.

CHENNAI: Doctors at Parvathy Hospital announced that they successfully performed complicated multiple surgical procedures on a 32-year-old man who sustained extensive crush injury to the left foot while working with a power drill machine. 

According to a press release from the hospital, K Suresh from Tiruvannamalai district, was initially admitted to a hospital where the wound was cleaned and multiple wires were fixed. The patient later went into septicemia, and was advised for a surgical removal of his limb to save his life.

He then approached Parvathy Hospital and a team of doctors headed by Dr V T S Arul Sivakumar, plastic surgeon, executed a technique of multiple wiring. He underwent surgery to remove dead tissues. A unique technique of vaccuum-assisted wound closure application was performed the same day to save the man’s limb, the release added.

“During the treatment, the wound was covered with skin taken from the patient’s body before the surgery. Finally, all wounds were healed and all wires were completely removed and the patient was able to walk on his own within two weeks,” the release added.

