3 men held for sexually assaulting minor girls in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men have been arrested for sexually assaulting minor girls in two different incidents in the city. In the first incident, Rajendran (62), a barber shop owner and his friend is suspected to have sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl. “The incident came to light when the minor girl complained of stomach pain and upon examination, it was found that she had been sexually abused,” said a police officer. During an investigation, the police found out that Rajendran and his friend Sundar (54) had allegedly sexually abused the girl. Following a complaint, they were arrested.

In another incident, a class 10 student complained to her father that a gym instructor, who visited their home often, was sexually assaulting her. Police said the victim’s mother was working out in the gym near her house. “For the last three years, the instructor had been visiting their home and sexually assaulting the girl,” said a police officer.

After the victim’s father returned to the city on Wednesday from a foreign country, he lodged a complaint. The instructor identified as Paal Mani alias Justin was arrested.