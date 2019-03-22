Home Cities Chennai

Anna University to strengthen security of answer scripts: VC

Along with strengthening the security of the places where answer scripts are stored, the university will also conduct awareness drives among the examination invigilators and other stakeholders.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

The Anna University administration and Higher Education department at loggerheads about conducting Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission.| (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After suspending 37 temporary staff for their alleged involvement in malpractices in  examinations, Anna University has decided to store the answer scripts in a more secure and safe place, Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa has said. Along with strengthening the security of the places where answer scripts are stored, the university will also conduct awareness drives among the examination invigilators and other stakeholders.

“Through sensitisation drive we will urge invigilators and other persons involved in the examination process to do their job diligently and not to indulge in such malpractices,” said Surappa. However, he refused to divulge the details as to how the university will ensure the security of the answer scripts. “We will take adequate measures to avoid a rerun of the incident,”  he told Express. 

Notably, Anna University has unearthed a scam related to examinations in November -December 2017 and terminated 37 temporary staff. An inquiry committee found that the terminated staff allegedly connived with students and some other officials of the university, and allowed students to write their papers outside the examination hall. 

According to sources in the varsity, the group took at least `15,000 to `40,000 from each student. “The group committed the malpractice cunningly.  After taking money from students, it used to take out the original answer scripts of the  students concerned from the bundle after the examination and later handed over blank answer sheets to them.  The students or any candidate entrusted by them used to fill the blank answer sheets with the correct answers outside the examination hall. Later, the same was inserted into the bundle,” said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University answer papers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp