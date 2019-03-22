‘Diabetes-related distress high among women’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A study conducted to assess diabetes-related distress among type-2 diabetes patients, who visited tertiary care centre for diabetes in South India, found that women had high levels of distress in managing diabetes, compared to men. The study was conducted by M V Hospital for Diabetes and Professor M Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre, Royapuram, Chennai, WHO collaborating centre for research, education and training in diabetes.

The findings highlighted that 55 per cent of women had high levels of distress, compared to 22.5 per cent of men. The researchers assessed 400 participants including 200 women in the 25-65 age group. The study was conducted from April 2017 to May 2018 and it was published in International Journal of Psychology and Counselling recently.

The study assessed domains such as physician, regimen, and interpersonal distress and found that women showed high distress over emotional burden, compared to men.

“Diabetes affects not only physical health but also mental wellbeing. The study was conducted to assess diabetes-related distress and its relation to complications and treatment modalities,”Dr Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, M V Hospital for Diabetes and Professor M Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre.

Diabetes distress should be considered as a significant health problem and steps should be taken for its effective management with lifestyle modifications, coping with their stress and diabetes, Dr Vijay Viswanathan told reporters here on Thursday.