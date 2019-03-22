Home Cities Chennai

‘Diabetes-related distress high among women’

The study assessed domains such as physician, regimen, and interpersonal distress and found that women showed high distress over emotional burden, compared to men.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A study conducted to assess diabetes-related distress among type-2 diabetes patients, who visited tertiary care centre for diabetes in South India, found that women had high levels of distress in managing diabetes, compared to men. The study was conducted by M V Hospital for Diabetes and Professor M Viswanathan  Diabetes Research Centre, Royapuram, Chennai, WHO collaborating centre for research, education and training in diabetes.

The findings highlighted that 55 per cent of women had high levels of distress, compared to 22.5 per cent of men. The researchers assessed 400 participants including 200 women in the 25-65 age group. The study was conducted from April  2017 to May 2018 and it was published in International Journal of Psychology and Counselling recently.

The study assessed domains such as physician, regimen, and interpersonal distress and found that women showed high distress over emotional burden, compared to men.

“Diabetes affects not only physical health but also mental wellbeing. The study was conducted to assess diabetes-related distress and its relation to complications and treatment modalities,”Dr Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, M V Hospital for Diabetes and Professor M Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre. 

Diabetes distress should be considered as a significant health problem and steps should be taken for its effective management with lifestyle modifications, coping with their stress and diabetes, Dr Vijay Viswanathan told reporters here on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp