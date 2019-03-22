Kancheepuram stillborn row: Doctors told to be present during deliveries at PHCs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a ‘stillborn’ baby’s head was separated from body at an Additional Primary Health Centre in Kancheepuram district, the State Health Department has ordered doctors in Additional Primary Health Centres to be present during deliveries.

Speaking to Express on Thursday, Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said, “Though doctors are on duty at Additional Primary Health Centres from 9 am to 4 pm, we have instructed them to be present on call duty during deliveries”.

“Doctors will be present 24 hours at Upgraded Primary Health Centres. But, we have instructed all Deputy Directors of Health Services in every district to strictly monitor their presence during deliveries,” he added.

“Apart from this, it will develop linkage between medical officers at PHCs and staff nurses. We have made compulsory the yearly one-week posting of PHC medical officers and staff nurses at the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centres where higher number of deliveries take place,” he said.

On Wednesday, a staff nurse at an Additional Primary Health Centre in Koovathur allegedly decapitated the head of a stillborn baby while attending to T Bommi, a 20-year- old pregnant woman from a village near Cuddalore.

Later, the mother was shifted to the Government Chengalpet Medical College Hospital, where doctors removed the torso of the female baby.

Following the incident, the woman’s relatives also staged a protest in front of the Additional PHC, demanding action against the staff involved.

SHRC seeks report from health Department

Chennai: Based on a report that appeared on English and local dailies about a stillborn baby’s head separated during delivery near Koovathur, State Human Rights Commission took a suo motu cognizance of the report on Thursday and sought a detailed report from officials of the Health department.

T Meenakumari, SHRC chairperson, has sought a detailed report from the Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department and the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine within six weeks.