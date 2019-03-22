Home Cities Chennai

Kancheepuram stillborn row: Doctors told to be present during deliveries at PHCs

Following the incident, the woman’s relatives also staged a protest in front of the Additional PHC, demanding action against the staff involved.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a ‘stillborn’ baby’s head was separated from body at an Additional Primary Health Centre in Kancheepuram district, the State Health Department has ordered doctors in Additional Primary Health Centres to be present during deliveries. 

Speaking to Express on Thursday, Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said, “Though doctors are on duty at Additional Primary Health Centres from 9 am to 4 pm, we have instructed them to be present on call duty during deliveries”.
“Doctors will be present 24 hours at Upgraded Primary Health Centres. But, we have instructed all Deputy Directors of Health Services in every district to strictly monitor their presence during deliveries,” he added.

“Apart from this, it will develop linkage between medical officers at PHCs and staff nurses. We have made compulsory the yearly one-week posting of PHC medical officers and staff nurses at the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centres where higher number of deliveries take place,” he said.

On Wednesday, a staff nurse at an Additional Primary Health Centre in Koovathur allegedly decapitated the head of a stillborn baby while attending to T Bommi, a 20-year- old pregnant woman from a village near Cuddalore. 

Later, the mother was shifted to the Government Chengalpet Medical College Hospital, where doctors removed the torso of the female baby.

Following the incident, the woman’s relatives also staged a protest in front of the Additional PHC, demanding action against the staff involved.

SHRC seeks report from health Department

Chennai: Based on a report that appeared on English and local dailies about a stillborn baby’s head separated during delivery near Koovathur, State Human Rights Commission took a suo motu cognizance of the report on Thursday and sought a detailed report from officials of the Health department. 

T Meenakumari, SHRC chairperson, has sought a detailed report from the Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department and the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine within six weeks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp