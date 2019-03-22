Man assaults cop during vehicle check in Chennai
A traffic head constable was allegedly assaulted by a two-wheeler rider after the cop insisted on paying fine for not wearing helmet near the Central railway station on Wednesday.
Published: 22nd March 2019 06:16 AM | Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:16 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A traffic head constable was allegedly assaulted by a two-wheeler rider after the cop insisted on paying fine for not wearing helmet near the Central railway station on Wednesday. Police said head constable Rajesh was conducting a vehicle check right opposite the railway station when he intercepted one Vinod, 33, around 10.30 pm.
“The man, a resident of Wall Tax Road and a driver by profession, was returning home from the government hospital by two-wheeler. Since he was not wearing helmet, Rajesh ordered him to pay fine. But, the motorist refused and got into a verbal fight,” said a senior police officer.
In the heat of the argument, Vinod attacked the constable. A Sub-Inspector standing nearby rushed in and sent the injured cop to the government hospital. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.