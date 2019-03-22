Home Cities Chennai

TNIE’s 3-day lifestyle expo to begin today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-day lifestyle expo, The New Indian Express Grand 3.0 Expo, will be inaugurated by the General Manager of Bank of Baroda, Rajesh Malhotra on March 22 in Royapettah. The expo will throw light on three categories of real estate, health and home decor.

The inauguration will be done in the presence of G Velayudham, Chairman of Alma Herbals, V Vinoth Kumar, CEO of Vasanth & Co and Neeraj Sablok, Managing Director of Noizzy Box.

The event is open for the public from 10 am to 9 pm from Friday till Sunday and will be held at YMCA Wings convention centre at Royapettah. The event is hosted by The New Indian Express along with Bank of Baroda in association with Vasanth and Co, Noizzy Box, Alma Herbals and GEM Hospital. According to a release, the expo will also have on display consumer durables, garments, leather products and furniture among other things.

From the real estate sector, the expo will have information on budgetary plots, affordable flats and luxury villas ranging from `3 lakh to `3 crore.

In the health section, leading institutes are expected to exhibit their services while also offering free health check-ups that includes free eye, dental, Hepatitis B and C, ear and general check ups. In the consumer durables section, leading brands are to have home appliances. 

