Colours of joy and festivity at Westin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holi Hai — the celebration at The Westin, Velachery wore the perfect festive look. Holi revellers dressed in whites grooving to music, smeared colours on each other’s faces and devoured Holi delicacies.

“This was our first Holi celebration and only organic colours were used. We had set up numerous chaat shops offering samosa, kachori, pakoda, and a lot of other dishes to satisfy the hunger pangs. We had a very good turnover of people, and they were extremely responsible and cautious while playing. We also offered a Holi brunch — a specialty at the restaurant,” said Harkaran Singh, Food and Beverage manager of the hotel.

As a part of the event, put together by Fresco entertainment, a fashion show by the students of National Institute of Fashion Science (NIFT) was staged, choreographed by Ajit Menon and Mary. Around 17 models walked the ramp. Costumes were designed by students from NIFT and Dream zone company.