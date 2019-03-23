Get your game on at the Grand 3.0 Expo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Grand Expo 3.0 is the perfect destination to hang out with your friends for this weekend. The fun zone operates from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm from March 22 to 24 at the Wings Convention Centre, YMCA Royapettah. You can explore the best games and VR experiences. The fun package starts from `100 per game and offers games such as the following:

Beat Saber : Beat Saber is a VR rhythm game where your goal is to slash the beats which perfectly fit into precisely handcrafted music.

NoLimits Roller Coaster Simulation: Climb into the world’s most famous roller coasters and experience the excitement in real time, or design a new roller coaster.

Ultimate Booster Experience City Ride Giant Wheel: Take a VR ride on a 200 m swing with breathtaking iews or try other height challenges, with a vast modern city as your playground.

Creed Rise to Glory: You are Adonis Creed, fighting toeto- toe with the world to establish your boxing

legacy in an intense cinematic experience.

SUPERHOT VR: SUPERHOT is the first person shooter where time moves only when you move. No egenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It’s just you, outnumbered and outgunned, rabbing weapons off fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through slow-motion bullets.

GORN: GORN is a ludicrously violent VR gladiator simulator, made by Free Lives, the developers of Broforce and Genital Jousting.

The Brookhaven Experiment: In this VR survival shooter, players will have to fight waves of horrific onsters in an attempt to figure out what caused the beginning of the end of the world.

Other games at the Grand 3.0 Expo include Island 359, Premium Bowling, Everest VR, Fruit Ninja VR, ngry Birds VR, Google Tilt Brush, and Richie’s Plank Experience.