Rotary inaugurates first of its kind eye care block in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to provide dedicated ophthalmic care for outpatients, Rajan Eye Care hospitals in association with Rotary Club of Madras, T Nagar, inaugurated the ‘Nethra Seva’ block. The block facilitates free eye care for poor patients.

“A lot of hospitals have a separate section for outpatient eye care, but a dedicated block like this is the first of its kind. Many poor and needy people will be benefited by the block,” said chief guest of the event, Babu Peram, Rotary district governor.

Numerous world-class facilities would be available at the block including slit lamp bio-microscopy, indirect opthalmoscope, A-scan, refraction, equipment to treat glaucoma and after cataract, diabetic retinopathy and fundus camera for retinal photography.

“In India, about 27 million people are blind due to eye disorders. Around 75 per cent of adult blindness and 50 per cent of childhood blindness are either curable or preventable. All it needs is proper treatment and we are here for that,” said Dr Mohan Rajan of Rajan Eye Care hospital.

During the event, certificates were presented to eye donors and Rajan called for more people to come forward to donate their eyes.