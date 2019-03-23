Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Woman did not contract HIV from KMC, says enquiry panel

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The claim of a woman who had alleged that she contracted HIV while undergoing a blood transfusion at the blood bank attached to the Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital, appears to be untrue.

According to Additional Advocate-General A Kumar, the woman had filed a writ petition for a direction to the secretaries of the Health and Home departments, the Chennai Collector and the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, to consider her representation dated December 29 and to take necessary action against KMC Dean and his subordinates.

When the matter came up before Justice K Ravichandra Baabu on Friday, AAG Kumar told the judge that following the complaint from the petitioner, a panel headed by KMC Dean was constituted. The other members are Dr Duraisamy, Blood Bank Medical Officer and Dr K V Rajalakshmi, Professor of Medicine and Surgery. After the enquiry, the panel concluded that there is no evidence to prove the claims of the petitioner.

The judge adjourned the case by four weeks for filing a counter and copies of the report of the panel.

