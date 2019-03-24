A ‘panic button’ to help the elderly in emergencies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Aathma Foundation, a city-based non-profit organisation launched the Aathma Panic Button, an SOS device for senior citizens, on Saturday. Talking about the importance of the ‘golden hour’ or the first hour after a traumatic injury, in medicine, D Suresh, founder-member of the organisation said, “The golden hour is extremely important.

It is during this time that emergency treatment is most likely to be successful. Unfortunately, in most scenarios involving elderly patients, help reaches them only after that period. For instance, if they have had a fall inside the washroom and are unable to call for help, giving them medical assistance after a said time becomes a futile attempt. We wanted to devise an instrument that could help them in time of emergencies.”

The idea for a panic button was mooted about two years ago by the founders of the organisation. “We tirelessly worked to create a device which was both — user-friendly and responsive. We are so happy to launch it, and provide it to people who are in dire need,” he shared.

The panic button can be worn at all times, is waterproof and is connected (wireless) to a receiver, which works like a modem. “When the user presses the button, an alert call will be sent to three emergency contacts — all pre-configured in the device. If they aren’t responsive, the ambulance service and Aathma’s control room will be alerted. This will help us reach the patient in time and provide emergency assistance. It also has an intercom facility. We are also planning to enable Bluetooth,” explained Suresh.

The Aathma Panic Button has been created in association with Impiger Technologies. “The cost of the device is `10,000. But, we are donating 100 panic buttons free of cost to underprivileged elderly patients, ” said Suresh.Rajaratnam, an 84-year-old was one of the first beneficiaries of the SOS device. “Aathma has been helping me by providing free medicines. Now, they have given me this panic button, which will be of great use,” he said. For details, call: 26220400