Perambur encroachment: Corporation top official summoned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Regional Deputy Commissioner (Zone 6) of the Corporation of Chennai to appear before the court on April 25 to explain the action taken to remove the encroachments on Paper Mills Road in Perambur.

The bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan gave the direction last week while entertaining an application arising out of a contempt petition from L T William Moses of TVK Nagar in Sembium, seeking to punish the then Chennai District Collector and Corporation Commissioner for not complying with its earlier order dated December 7, 2012.

Originally, while passing orders on a writ petition, the High Court had directed the authorities to remove the encroachments on the pavements of either side of Paper Mills Road. However, till 2017, no action was taken to remove the encroachments, the petitioner contended.

Rs 73-lakh fraud: Accused denied advance bail

Chennai: The Madras High Court has refused advance bail to one B Muthuvel, who allegedly cheated a man of `73 lakh on the pretext of securing a loan of `140 crore for another person for the latter’s business. Justice N Anand Venkatesh rejected the plea while dismissing the petition from Muthuvel, on March 17 last. “Taking into consideration the seriousness of the allegations made against the petitioner and the conduct of the petitioner, which reveals the moral turpitude, this court is of the considered view that the custodial interrogation of the petitioner is required during the course of investigation. Therefore, there is no ground for entertaining this bail petition,” the judge said.