Perambur encroachment: Corporation top official summoned

Originally, while passing orders on a writ petition, the High Court had directed the authorities to remove the encroachments on the pavements of either side of Paper Mills Road.

Published: 24th March 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Regional Deputy Commissioner (Zone 6) of the Corporation of Chennai to appear before the court on April 25 to explain the action taken to remove the encroachments on Paper Mills Road in Perambur.

The bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan gave the direction last week while entertaining an application arising out of a contempt petition from L T William Moses of TVK Nagar in Sembium, seeking to punish the then Chennai District Collector and Corporation Commissioner for not complying with its earlier order dated December 7, 2012.

Originally, while passing orders on a writ petition, the High Court had directed the authorities to remove the encroachments on the pavements of either side of Paper Mills Road. However, till 2017, no action was taken to remove the encroachments, the petitioner contended.

