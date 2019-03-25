Chetan Bhagat: Not lost in Tamil translation

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : This is not a love story. It is an unlove story’ - reads the back cover of Chetan Bhagat’s latest book The Girl in Room 105. We caught up with the Mumbai-based author ahead of his book launch at the Phoenix MarketCity. To our surprise, we found the English and Tamil versions of the book piled upon the table.

Breaking language barriers in an effort to promote different languages, the author had decided to launch both the versions simultaneously. “The process of translation would’ve been challenging especially in my books. I break the rules of language. The desi appeal that I bring about might find a literal translation but the essence goes missing. I’ve used the word unlove — there is no such word. How can a translation be possible?

The idea is to keep the flow simple and conversational. Secondly, not many people are aware that my books have been available in other languages. While it’s cool to listen to Tamil songs and watch Tamil movies, reading seems to be not widely prevalent. This is the case for other languages as well. The regional language translators should also introspect. They shouldn’t keep the language elite and intellectual. This will help people break the notion that English is the only superior language,” said the author.

Bhagat believes in telling stories that connect people. This has garnered him a huge fan following across cities. Unlike his earlier eight novels, which had vibrant covers and romantic narration, this is his first attempt at murder mystery. “I’ve become a cliche myself. This is a way of reinventing myself. A murder mystery is different. I read Agatha Christie and old classics like Sherlock Holmes. Unlike romance fiction, this genre keeps people glued to every page. Each one is trying to solve the case in possible ways. An effect has to be maintained to retain a balance between dramatic tension and suspense. It shouldn’t be too out there as well. If I can love someone, I can also kill, right?” shared Bhagat.

It’s a different love story. A special photo shoot was organised for the book cover. Unlike his previous books, this one has a number on the cover. “Probably because of my banking and engineering background. I am a man of numbers. After a point, it becomes fun gameplay for readers. Here it’s 105 because it’s a hostel room on the first floor and has to be easy for the protagonist to climb,” he said.

The author spent time in developing the mood around every character. Every suspect gets equal detailing like that of the protagonist and key players. “The characters have to feel real, only then I begin writing. I take their likes and dislikes into consideration. Till date, if I meet people while travelling, they ask me if the story was real and if it was narrated by someone. It’s real, yet fiction,” he added. Readers can expect a series in the genre. Everything will be fresh, the script and characters.

“Young people are jumping in and out of relationships. It has become easy to unfollow, or unfriend someone. In this book, the hero gets over his love only by solving the murder case. He has loved her too much in the relationship that he tries to unlove her in the end.” Published by Amazon Westland books. It is priced at Rs 200.

Plotting stories

Bhagat believes in telling stories that connect people. Unlike his earlier eight novels, which had vibrant covers and romantic narration, this is his first attempt at a murder mystery.