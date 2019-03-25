Home Cities Chennai

Children call the shots for clowns and cures in Chennai's Little Theatre studio

Hospital clowning, an initiative to bring laughter and relief in city hospitals through clowning, is the new art form among a theatre troupe.

Published: 25th March 2019

Chennai Little Theatre

Shots of Little Theatre hospital clowning workshop. (Express| Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Bursts of laughter in different decibels echo at The Little Theatre studio in Nungambakkam. Actors, doctors, and theatre artistes had gathered to attend an introductory workshop on hospital clowning. The theatre troupe, having already conducted such a workshop twice in Malaysia, held this workshop for the first time in the city. Key aspects of hospital clowning, basics of improvisational theatre and an introduction to the physical theatre were on the agenda. The instructors of the workshop comprised B Krishnakumar (KK), an award-winning multi-faceted artist.

Their initiative to bring laughter and relief in city hospitals through clowning won him The Creative Arts Therapy Award by Sancheti Health Care Academy in April 2018. Alongside him was Dr Rohini Rau — India’s first medical clown (medical doctor/hospital clown). A small session on psychological impact of hospitalised patients by Dr Sujatha Velmurugan, a consultant psychiatrist, was held. Hospital clowning in the last 40 years has grown in number and today is an integral part of many hospitals all over the US, UK, and Europe. Hospital clowns use humour as one of the tools to achieve a personal and trusting atmosphere between hospital workers and patients to reduce stress, fear, helplessness and sadness in the environment. The child is made to feel superior and empowered.

Scientifically, it works on a psychological, cognitive, and social level. “The history of hospital clowning dates back to 1984. Medical clowning plays a crucial role in the paediatric ward. There’s a general belief that healing starts in mind. Laughter is only an aspect of what we do. It all sums up to enabling power and making the patient believe that magic can happen. We try to break the status quo and hierarchy between the doctor, patient, and caretaker,” said Krishnakumar.

The workshop introduced participants to all that hospital clowning encompasses. It is an exercise to find the inner clown inside everyone. Talking about the importance of having medical clowns in hospitals, Dr Sujatha said, “For most people, irrespective of age, hospitals are distressing environments. Having hospital clowns definitely has an impact on the emotional well-being of the patients. They respond positively and quickly to treatments. It’s a gift of laughter.”

