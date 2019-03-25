Grand 3.0 gets Over 2K visitors on final day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Grand 3.0 expo, organised by The New Indian Express in collaboration with Bank of Baroda, ended on a high note on Sunday. Over 2,000 people visited the expo on the concluding day.The three-day expo, which was inaugurated on Friday by Rajesh Malhotra, Bank of Baroda’s General Manager, Chennai Zonal office, showcased products in three major categories: Real estate, health and home products. Apart from it, the expo also focussed on products such as clothing, footwear, accessories, furniture, automobiles, home appliances and food products.

“In the last three days, over 80 persons have booked appointments in my hospital. The response of people was really overwhelming,” said Dr M Muthukumar, owner of Dr Muthukumar Institute of Acupuncture and Hospital. He had put up a stall in the health section of the expo.Similar was the response of Veena, who was managing the stall of Annam Tours and Travels. “The expo was a good experience for us. We have received at least five major domestic and international trip bookings in the last three days,” said Veena.

People at the ‘The Grand 3.0’ Home Expo on Sunday

However, products such as herbal medicines, homemade cookies and chocolates were selling like hot cakes in the expo. “We are selling herbal medicines that will help in reducing hair fall and we had a fair business,” said S Saravanan, a stall owner.

On the last day, stand-up comedy and mimicry performance by Simbu Madhan and others also attracted visitors to the expo. Besides, the special section created for children’s entertainment and food corner also provided appropriate dose of entertainment to the visitors.

The visitors also expressed their satisfaction after visiting the expo. “Different types of products ranging from furniture, air-conditioners, clothing, real estate to hospital were displayed under one roof at the expo. We got information about affordable flats in the city and also about the best hospitals we need to visit for our medical needs. The expo was really informative,” said Sangeetha, a resident of Anna Salai, who visited the fair along with her family.The three-day expo was organised at the Royapettah grounds.