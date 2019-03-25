Home Cities Chennai

Three held for kidnapping man for refusing to marry girl

Three people including a woman were arrested allegedly for kidnapping a man and threatening him to marry the woman’s daughter.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Three people including a woman were arrested allegedly for kidnapping a man and threatening him to marry the woman’s daughter. Police said a 22-year-old girl from Chennai and Krishnaraj (25), a private company employee from Kancheepuram, had been in a relationship for the past one year. “Krishnaraj, who had promised to marry the girl, later said he did not want to continue the relationship and the girl complained to her mother, Lakshmi,” said a police officer.

Lakshmi, along with two other friends of her daughter, planned to convince the man and so called him to a temple in Thiruvottriyur. Krishnaraj had gone to the temple, along with an advocate, where Lakshmi and two others were waiting. 

While they were in conversation, the two persons, who had accompanied Lakshmi, dragged Krishnaraj into a car and drove away. After Krishnaraj’s advocate lodged a complaint, a police team traced the man and  arrested the trio. 

