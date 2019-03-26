Ask for votes after making plans to shift dump yard: North Chennai residents

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: No matter whichever party won in the Perambur Assembly constituency in the past, North Chennai residents’ long-pending demand to shift the Kodungaiyur dump yard has fallen only on deaf ears. And hence, this time various residents’ welfare associations have drafted a demand to be put forward before the candidates who are contesting the by-election to Perambur. “First, let the candidates come up with an agenda to shift the dump-yard and then let them solicit votes.” This is what the residents will be telling the vote-seekers coming to their doorstep.

Though the DMK in its Assembly by-election manifesto has mentioned shifting of the dump-yard if the party wins the seat, residents welfare associations are still not convinced as the DMK party candidates has won the seat more times, but failed to fulfil the demand.

Speaking to Express, NS Ramachandra Rao, president, Ever Vigilant Residents’ Welfare Association, said,” The candidates, irrespective of parties, will face wrath of the residents for failing to fulfil our decades-old demand for shifting the dump-yard. My first question to the candidates would be what his or her party did to shift the dump-yard in the past?”.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“The AIADMK, DMK, and CPI (M) - all these party candidates were elected from here in the past, but they did nothing to shift the dump-yard. Now, the DMK manifesto has mentioned it, but we are sceptical of it,” said ED Elango, coordinator of North Chennai Residents Welfare Movements Federation.

“The dump-yard was shifted from Tondiarpet to Kodungaiyur in 1985. We have proof that it contaminated air and ground water. North Chennai was already given a step- motherly treatment by the legislators. Whoever comes to seek our votes will receive our backlash,” added Ramachandra Rao, who have been fighting for the cause for decades.

They further said that though they had drafted many demands for North Chennai, the Kodungaiyur dump-yard shifting issue was one of the priorities. “Our another main demand is developing infrastructure and providing basic amenities at Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi,” said Elango.

Meanwhile, SA Deivamani, president, Artisan Residents’ Welfare Association, said, “Better road connectivity is also one of the main issues here in North Chennai. We demand a bridge connecting MKB Nagar with Korukkupet which is the most congested area.”