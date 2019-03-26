Chennai police commissioner’s vehicle to be attached to compensate lawyer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city civil court on Monday ordered attachment of the car of the City police commissioner in a case filed by an advocate seeking compensation for his car damaged during the 2009 violence in the Madras High Court campus.

According to the petition filed by advocate PN George Graham, his Honda City, parked in the campus, was highly damaged in the violence that took place there on February 19, 2009. He had filed a suit claiming a compensation of Rs 1,42,290 from secretary to Government Home department; the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, Egmore.

The counsel for the respondents contended that there was a law and order problem at B4 police station, inside the High Court Campus. They further denied that the car was damaged by the policemen. The counsel representing the State government further argued that the government had already handed over Rs 25 lakh to the Registrar General, High Court, to settle such compensation claims.

However, the registrar general submitted that the State government granted a sum of Rs 1,29,25,500. Out of which a total sum of Rs 1,20,60.08 was disbursed towards medical expenses, compensation to the injured and to the damaged vehicles, exgratia payment and compensation to the Lawyers Association and damages caused to the other properties, was also submitted. The court on the basis of the document and invoices filed by the petitioner, observed that the advocate is entitled to damages caused to his car as well as for the mental agony and for other expenses by the incident.

In February 2018, the city civil court ordered for Rs 1 lakh to be compensated to the petitioner. As the compensation was not paid to the advocate, he filed the present petition.